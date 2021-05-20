47-year-old woman stabs husband to death in Ogun

Joy Joseph, Lagos.

A 47-year-old woman, Olanshile Nasirudeen, is in police custody for reportedly stabbing her 51-year-old husband to death in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased, a butcher, had impregnated another woman, an act that angered the suspect.

Nasirudeen, also a butcher, allegedly sighted the woman who got pregnant for her husband at the abattoir and became furious.

She engaged him in an argument and questioned the audacity of the lady to get pregnant for her husband.

Daily Times reports that in the heat of the argument, the suspect picked a knife and stabbed the deceased on the back joint of his left leg, which resulted in his death.

According to the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who spoke on the incident, the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Obalende Divisional Headquarters, ijebu Ode.

Oyeyemi said: “Following an argument, the suspect picked a knife, and stabbed the deceased at the back joint of his left leg, thereby, cutting one of his veins. He was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid, and later transferred to Ijebu ode General hospital where he eventually gave up the ghost while receiving treatment, due to excessive bleeding.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Obalende division, Murphy Salami, a Superintendent of Police (SP), led his men to the scene, but the suspect had taken to flight before their arrival. She was subsequently traced and was eventually arrested at her hideout in Mobalufon area of Ijebu Ode.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who happened to be the fourth wife of the deceased, claimed that it was her husband who first slapped her simply because she asked his new wife her mission at her market stand.

“The corpse of the deceased had been released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rights after the autopsy has been conducted on it. The Commissioner of Police (CP) Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), for discreet investigation and prosecution.”