461,988 still unclaimed in Adamawa – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 461,988 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) are still unclaimed in Adamawa State few months to the 2019 general poll. INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Kasim Gaidam, disclosed this during the opening of a three- day workshop on election monitoring and support on Monday in Yola. He expressed worry over lack of commitment by registered voters to come forward and collect their PVCs. “Poor collection of PVCs is the biggest challenge affecting the state office. “So far, there are 461,988 uncollected PVCs lying idle in the state,” Gaidam said. He said the state had a total of 1,992,146 registered voters captured for the 2019 general election. Gaidam said all governorship candidates in the state would sign peace accord on December 20, towards peaceful conduct of the 2019 poll under the leadership of state Commissioner of Police. He said the workshop was aimed at updating the commission’s staff towards smooth conduct of the poll.