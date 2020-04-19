About forty-four suspected Boko Haram terrorists that were captured and detained in Chad have been poisoned in detention.



The men were said to be part of a group of 58 suspects terrorist captured during a recent major army operation against the Islamist group around Lake Chad.

Recently the Chadian soldiers in retaliation over the killing of about 91 Chadian security personnel by the Boko Haram insurgents attacked the Lake Chad .

According to BBC four autopsies showed a lethal substance had led to their deaths.

The justice minister told AFP the prisoners had not been ill treated.

Djimet Arabi was responding to allegations that the prisoners were placed in a single cell and given no food or water after their transfer to the capital, N’Djamena, on Tuesday.

“Following the fighting around Lake Chad, 58 members of Boko Haram had been taken prisoner and sent to Ndjamena for the purposes of the investigation,”

“On Thursday morning, their jailers told us that 44 prisoners had been found dead in their cell Yousssouf Tom said.