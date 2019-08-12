Chioma Joseph

A 43-year-old commercial bus driver, Kabiru Bello, have reportedly committed suicide in the Shomolu area of Lagos.

Bello who is married with children, and lives at No. 77 Owode Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos, was said to have left his home at 8 am on Saturday, to resume business.

Few hours after he had resumed business, his vehicle had developed a fault, forcing him to drive the vehicle to a workshop at Ladylack Bus stop, Shomolu for repairs.

While waiting to be attended to, Bello who had bought a bottle of snipper insecticide on his way to the workshop, had parked his bus at a lonely part of the workshop, and quickly gulped the content of the bottle.

The mechanic who found him while groaning in pain, quickly called for help and rushed him to a clinic where he was later confirmed dead.

The Spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Elkana Bala, confirmed the alleged suicide.

Bala a Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP), said, “ The Shomolu Pedro Police Station received an information that Kabiru Bello allegedly drank a liquid substance suspected to be snipper chemical in his Volkswagen commercial bus with registration number: AKD 724 XM, while at a mechanic workshop at Ladylack Bus stop, Shomolu.

“ He was rushed to Adesola clinic Shomolu where he was confirmed dead. Homicide Detectives visited the scene. One empty bottle of chemical substance suspected to be sniper was recovered. The corpse has been deposited in mortuary for autopsy.”