No fewer than 142,000 students in public and private Schools in Kaduna State on Tuesday began Basic Education Certificate Examination to qualify for senior secondary school education.

Malam Shehu Ibrahim, Permanent Secretary, Quality Assurance Authority, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while monitoring the conduct of the examination in some schools in Kaduna metropolis.

Ibrahim also went round some the schools along with the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Director Public Schools and other directors and deputy directors of the ministry of education.

He explained that the Education Resource Department of the Quality Assurance Authority was responsible for planning, organising and conducting the examination at no charges to the students.

“The examination, which commenced on July 2, will end on July 11, 2019.

“I really commend the state government for providing the necessary logistics needed for smooth conduct of the examination,” he said.

Ibrahim cautioned the students against examination malpractice and reminded them that only students that passed the examination would be admitted into Senior Secondary School.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs Kande Bage, assured the students of the state’s government commitment towards providing the needed facilities and infrastructure for effective teaching and learning.

Bage, who expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the examination, called on principals and teachers to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

She added that the ministry officials would be going round schools every day to monitor the exercise.

NAN reports that while at Government Junior Secondary School Independence way and Government Junior Secondary School Kakuri, the students were asked, “who wants to be a teacher” and only a few indicated interest.

Bage advised the students to admire the teaching profession, adding that there would be no education without teachers.

“I believe all of you will get married some day and have children, but since no one wants to become a teacher, where will you get teachers to teach your children.

“There will be no development without education and there will be no education without teachers.

“So, some of you must pick interest in the teaching profession, excel in it and contribute to the advancement of knowledge in your communities,” she said.