42-year-old man sues parents for destroying his porn collection

A 42 year-old man has won compensation against his parents after they destroyed his collection of porn and sex toys.

David Werking could receive a damages payout of up to $25,000 after successfully suing over the destruction of his stash at his folks’ home in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Werking’s parents Paul and Beth, both 68, allowed their son to move back in with them during 2016 and 2017. But they sparked his fury by destroying the VHS tapes, DVDs and toys, after he moved away to Muncie, Indiana.

Werking claims the items had a combined value of $25,000. His lawsuit explained: ‘Some of the property was pornographic in nature. None of the property was illegal in nature.’

A federal judge agreed with Werkings claims that he had not ‘abandoned his property,’ and that his parents should not have destroyed it. Werking sued in 2018 after inquiring about the whereabouts of his porn, only to be told that it had been dumped by his dad, the Star Press reported.

An email sent by Paul Werking said: ‘I do not possess your pornography.

‘It is gone. It has either been destroyed or disposed of. I may have missed a few items that are now in your possession but, at this point, if you don’t have it, it is gone. Ditto for your sex toys and smutty magazines.’ Paul Werking’s email added: ‘Frankly.

David, I did you a big favor by getting rid of all this stuff.’ Werking reported the destruction of the porn to his local sheriff’s office, and sent more than 40 emails detailing the DVDs, tapes and sex toys he said had disappeared.

The Werkings now have until February to come to an agreement on a damages payment, which will also be put before a judge.