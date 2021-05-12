400 prominent Nigerians set to be prosecuted for sponsoring terrorism

The Nigerian government today disclosed that it is set to prosecute 400 high profile Nigerians suspected of sponsoring terrorism.

The country’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed spoke at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Mohammed, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami had announced that the Federal Government was set to prosecute 400 suspects arrested for allegedly funding terrorism.

READ ALSO: Federal Govt moves to adjust petroleum-pricing template

The minister stated that the development was unprecedented and that it was a testament to the government’s determination to decisively tackle terrorism and other violent crimes.

Mohammed said the government would continue with these efforts to restore peace and security.

He appealed to all Nigerians to play their part in lowering the palpable tension in the polity as a result of the security challenges.

Mohammed stated that this first step of prosecution was to tone down the rhetoric.