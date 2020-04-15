A Chief Magistrates Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna state on Wednesday, sentenced four men to 20 strokes of the cane each for flouting the lockdown order of the Kaduna state government.

Nura Hussein, Mathias Musa, Buhari Bawa, and Samson Michael, were charged with disobedience to order by the state government.

The presiding Judge, Abdulaziz Ibrahim, also ordered the convicts to pay a fine of N1,000 each.

The prosecutor, Esther Bishen, told the court that the convicts were arrested by a team of policemen on patrol to enforce the 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Bishen said the convicts were caught riding their motorcycles in Kafanchan Town.

Bishen said the offence contravenes Section 115 of the Kaduna state Penal Code, 2017.

When the charges were read to them, they all pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor urged the court to try them summarily in line with Section 25 (8) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.