The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun has said that four deaths were recorded from 14 auto crashes within the state between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Saturday by Mr Babatunde Ajayi, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, TRACE, who said that 36 other people sustained various degrees of injuries in the accidents.

READ ALSO FG commences free distribution of Sanitary pads in schools



Babatunde said that the accidents involved three private cars, two private buses, four commercial cars, two motorcycles, one commercial bus, one medium truck and two heavy trucks.

The director stated that 63 people were involved in the crashes, out of which 36 persons (19 males, 17 females) sustained various degrees of injuries, while four persons (three males, one female) died.

He said that 23 people, who were involved in the 14 accidents, however, were rescued unhurt.

“45.73 per cent of the accidents were caused by excessive speed, 22.84 per cent by dangerous driving, 9.80 per cent by bad tyres, 2.45 per cent by driving against traffic and 19.18 per cent by other causes.

“44 motor vehicles and 25 motorcycles were apprehended for 88 offences during the period under review.

“Our resolve to reduce deaths and injuries on all roads in Ogun state is being pursued vigorously and relentlessly such that no traffic offender shall go unpunished,” he said.

The director said that statistics provided was from reports of officials of TRACE corps in areas covered only

Ajayi said that TRACE Corps Commander, Mr Seni Ogunyemi, appreciated the unflinching support of the ‘Traffic Whistle Blowers’ in the state, who promptly inform the agency whenever there were incidents of auto crashes on the highways.

He appealed to the motoring public to obey all traffic rules and remember that ‘’the Road is patient but does not forgive.’’