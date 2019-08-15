The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has disclosed that since inception, a total of four million six hundred and forty-four thousand eight hundred and four (4,644,804) Nigerians have so far participated in the scheme.



He made the disclosure today in Abuja during a media parley.

Ibrahim also noted that with the help of the scheme national unity and integration has been fostered through the policy of deploying Corps members to states other than their state of origin and away from their geographical zones.



While reiterating the scheme commitment to prioritizing the security and general welfare of corps members, he also revealed that the scheme has commenced the process of establishing NYSC Radio which according to him green light has been received from relevant regulatory authorities.



Speaking further, on the welfare of Corps members he noted that the scheme under his leadership has paid visits to several stakeholders including Corps members who were on admission at different hospitals following their involvement in road traffic accidents.



“Among the States visited was Taraba state where some corps members were involved in a road traffic accidents on their way to report for Primary Assignment after the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 Orientation Course.



We have commenced moves to procure artificial limbs for one of them, Nurudeen Their, who having previously lost an arm, also lost the second one in the accident.



“I was also in Uromi, Edo state to reassure the family of Value Eromosele Akhibe, who has been missing of the scheme’s commitment to ensuring that he returns unhurt to the family as another corps member that got missing in Jigawa state was found two weeks ago.”