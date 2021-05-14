£4.2m Loot: FG begs Ibori to withdraw suit against UK

*Woos Urhobo union to intervene

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Federal Government has written to the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) to beg former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori to withdraw his suit against the United Kingdom on the planned repatriation of about £4.2 million linked to him.

The government also said that should the UPU intervene in the matter, it would create an enabling environment for the consideration of the appeal by the union that the looted asset be used to implement projects in Delta state.

Recall that the UPU, under the leadership of Engineer Joseph Omene, had asked the Nigerian Government to use the said loot to implement projects in the state when it is repatriated.

In a letter addressed to Omene, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, noted that the suit filed by Chief Ibori against the United Kingdom on the confiscated assets has become a stumbling block for repatriation.

The AGF letter with the title, “Re-Commendation for Retrieval of Delta’s Stolen Funds and request for Review of Projects to be Executed with the Retrieved Funds”, was signed by Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, the Special Assistant to the President on Justice Reform and International Relations.

The letter read, “I am directed to inform (you) that the HAGF is in receipt of your letter dated 23rd March 2021 with regard to the above subject matter.

The HAGF appreciates your concerns and welcomes the interest of UPU in the returned assets.

“The HAGF wishes to inform that he does not have the authority to approve projects for the application of returned assets.

These decisions are taken at the Federal Executive Council after in-depth deliberations. The HAGF’s mandate is to implement the decisions of the council.

“I am also directed to inform further that the decision of the council is also guided by bilateral negotiations between Nigeria and the country from which the asset will be returned.

“Accordingly, Nigeria and the government of the United Kingdom or any other country for that matter must agree on a specific project in a transparent and accountable manner before a project is approved.

“However, the HAGF has directed that I inform you that the stumbling block in negotiating the return of assets linked to Ibori to Nigeria is the ongoing litigation by Mr James Ibori against the government of United Kingdom in the confiscation hearing in London.

“It is advisable that you approach Mr James Ibori to advise him to withdraw his appeals against the confiscation and repatriation of the assets linked to him, his family, and associates back to Nigeria.

“This is the only way to provide an enabling environment for negotiation of the use of the identified assets for Delta State.”

Sources say the Urhobos have been very angry with the way the Attorney General of the Federation have been handling the issue, adding that “We will do everything possible for us to have the money returned to Delta State Government and be Judiciously used for the development of the State.”

But Olorogun David Oghenefejiro who spoke to our correspondent said “Why is it that Deltans are interested in the stolen by Chief Ibori.

The money as far as I am concerned should not be released to Delta State Government, otherwise the state government will steal the money.”

Speaking with our correspondent, Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu said “We are very much interested in the return of the money not for squander but to be used for the provision of more infrastructural development in Delta State.

“The Federal Government has no reason not release the money to us because a lot has been said. Malami writing Urhobos in any way will not offer any solution rather than to ensure that the money is release to the State.

Okowa has done a lot to Justify good governance and if there anybody else saying that the money should not be released, it means the person or persons are enemies of developments”