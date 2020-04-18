Today marks the 39th year Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his wife, Betty have been married and the excited couple celebrated their big day with lovely family photos.

On 18th April, 1981 a couple Betty and Rotimi walked down the aisles in solemnisation of their holy matrimony and was joined as one.

The journey started in Enugu when Pretty Betty a fresh graduate of University of Nigeria Nsukka, working with Federal department of fisheries met her heartthrob Rotimi who was serving as a youth corper.

READ ALSO Cherries: Health Benefits of This Fruits



According to Betty, the attraction was magnetic!

In her own words “I fell for his broad shoulders”

The marriage is blessed!h with four children all of whom are doing very well and three grand children.

Taking to his Twitter to celebrate, Governor Rotimi wrote: