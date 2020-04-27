A total number of 620 people have been arrested in Lagos State for Violating the lockdown order issued by the federal government following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the state.

Among the 620 alleged lockdown violators are 39 people who were arrested at a strip club in the state.

Lagos police spokesperson, Bala Elkana said the suspects were already arrested .

Lagosians are urged to adhered to all laid down rules and regulations given by the federal government and the Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC).