38-year-old driver arraigned for knocking down a policeman on traffic enforcement duty

Joy Joseph, Lagos

A 38-year-old driver, Sunday Okodo, has been arrested and arraigned in court for knocking down a police Inspector, David Zapania, on traffic enforcement duty at Airport Road, Lagos.



It was leaned that Okodo, was driving against traffic on Wednesday, but was accosted by operatives of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASTMA), in the company of some policemen.



Daily Times reports that in an attempt to evade arrest, the suspect who was driving an SUV had attempted to reverse, but knocked the policemen off the bridge into a carnal.



Olumiyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the arraignment of the suspect at the Mobile Court, Oshodi, in a statement.



While stating that the policeman is alive and healthy, the PPRO said: ” The Police Inspector involved in an accident in a viral video where a driver of Toyota SUV hit and injured a policeman is alive and healthy.



“The incident occurred when some LASTMA personnel was backed up by the police on enforcement duty within the state accosted a Toyota SUV, driving against the traffic along International Airport road.



“The driver resisted arrest and while trying to escape, a police inspector, David Zapania was knocked down from the bridge and fell into a carnal. The police inspector was rescued and rushed to the Lagos State Emergency and Trauma Center where he was attended to and discharged, but sustained a fracture on his left hand.



“Meanwhile the reckless driver, Sunday Okodo, m, 38, of Alose close, Bony crescent Apapa, has been and his vehicle impounded. “



He said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has sympathized with the policeman and restated his zero tolerance for gross violation of traffic laws and regulations in the state.