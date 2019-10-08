On Monday, October 7th, thirty eight persons reportedly drowned inside the Kirfi River, Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.According to the chairman of Kirfi Local Government Area, Alhaji Bappa Danmalikin Bara, while speaking to newsmen yesterday, “I want to commiserate with the people of Kirfi, Bauchi State and Nigeria as a whole over the loss of our brothers on their way to their farms”.

He went on to say, ‘‘they entered canoe; they were 40 in number but unfortunately 38 of them drowned only two people escaped. We discovered two bodies along Badara and we contacted local divers but we couldn’t rescue them. We suspect all of them died. We pray to Almighty Allah to forgive them of their sins’’.