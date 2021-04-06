37-year-old Tsola Emiko emerges new Olu of Warri

By Nosa Akenzua

The son of Atuwatse ll, the 19th Olu of Warri, Prince Tsola Emiko, has been announced as the new monarch of the oil city and kingdom.

Emiko’s emergence was announced by the Iyatsere of Warri and acting Chairman of Olu’s Advisory council, Chief Johnson Amatserunreleghe at a ceremony at Ode-Itsekiri in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Ode-Itsekiri is the ancestral home of the Itsekiri people.

But in swift reaction, Ayiri, the Ologbotsere of Warri disagree, saying, we’ve not selected a new Olu of Warri Amatserunreleghe also officially announced the passage of His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

Emiko, who will remain Olu designate until all necessary process were completed, will be formally crowned as the 21st Olu of Warri at a later date.

His emergence commences a three-month mourning period in Itsekiri Nation with burials, marriage and social activities remain banned until his crowned.

The new Olu designate, a 37-year-old studied Political science and holds a Master’s of Science degree in Management.