urges Buhari, IGP Mohammed to call him to order

The Arewa Youths Movement (AYM) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Adamu Mohammed to call the Aare Onakankafo of Yoruba land, Aare Gani Adams to order over what they described as the unguarded statements from him on matters relating to cattle herders in the South West.

They group said they were alarmed by a front page publication of Saturday September 28th, 2019, in one of the national newspapers with the headline “36 Dead Cows: ‘Leave Yorubaland Now’ – Gani Adams Tells Herders”.

This the group said, is as a result of recent tragedy in Ijare Community area of Ifedore Local Government of Ondo State “where 36 cows of our people Killed by lightning, which is nothing but the wish and the will of Almighty Allah. The most compassionate, the most merciful, and the sustainer of the world.”

In a Press statement made available to the media on Sunday and issued in Kano by the National Publicity Secretary of Arewa Youths Movement(AYM), Mallam Abdulrahman Mohammed, the group condemned what it described as the unguarded and uncouth statements credited to Chief Gani Adams.

The group wondered why Adams in the statement would advise that, ‘they (Herders) should move out of the South-West immediately because they don’t have anywhere to stay in the zone. The South-West will not be convenient for them’, he said, warning that the sad occurrence is just a tip of the iceberg and a caution to herdsmen and other livestock shepherds.

The group therefore called the Buhari and IGP Mohammed take note of the utterances of Agams and take appropriate action, “We, therefore, call on the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari, Inspector General of Police, Mr. Adamu Mohammed to please take note of these frequent threats from Chief Gani Adams to Herders/Cattle Breeders who are genuinely transacting their lawful businesses in the South Western part of Nigeria. We urge The Inspector General of Police not to take this issue with soft hands.”

Abdurrahman stated further, “this is one of the reasons why we are becoming more panicky and apprehensive by the South West security arrangements being put together by the South West Governors and The Inspector General of Police, in collaboration with the Oodua People’s Congress.

“This should be critically looked into as Hausa/Fulani who are legitimate cattle rearers/breeders will be the first target of Oodua People’s Congress and Chief Gani Adams. His outburst has clearly shown what he will go extra miles to ask his men to go after our people. This is a very good advantage for him to carry out his long time disastrous plan.

“The Director General of Directorate of State Security Services (DSS) should as well take note of this threat because this can destabilise the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria and also heat up the polity.

“We call on South West Governors, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in Yoruba land to also put Chief Gani Adams into check. We’ll not fold our hands while our people who reside in Yoruba land are being killed and maimed by Chief Gani Adams and his members. It is very hazardous, perilous and dangerous to handover the security of lives and properties in the hands of a “war monger” and tribalistic person of his type,” the statement added.