Chioma Joseph, Lagos

An unidentified 35-year -old man has allegedly committed suicide by drinking a bottle of sniper insecticide.

The incident reportedly happened last Saturday at about 9:30 am, at the Adio area of Ijanikin in Lagos.

According to the Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Elkana Bala, a deputy superintendent of police, information about the dead man was received by the Ijanikin Police Station.

Bala said the man was found lying inside a bush beside the bridge at Adio Bus Stop, adding that “a team of homicide detectives led by the divisional police officer visited the scene. At close observation, one plastic bottle of sniper suspected to have been taken by the deceased was found beside him.

“Photographs were taken and the corpse was removed and deposited at Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy and investigation is in progress.”

In a related development, a 61-year-old man, Adebekun Samuel, was found dead inside his Toyota Camry car around the Obalende area of Lagos.

Bala said the Onikan Police Division had received a distress call from Obalende Road that the man who was motionless had locked himself inside his vehicle with registration number BEN 231 CB.

“Immediately, the scene was visited, the door was forced open and it was discovered that the man had given up the ghost. The family of the deceased was quickly contacted via his phone.

“It was confirmed that the deceased had been sick, so no foul play is suspected. The corpse and the vehicle have been released to the family on request,” the police image-maker said.