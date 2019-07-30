Joy Obakeye

At the forefront of promoting the spirit of friendship, “33” Export lager beer, has stated its commitment to celebrating friends all over Nigeria.

The Brand Manager, Aminah Jagun, explained that, “33” Export is known for giving consumers unique exciting experiences.

According to her, “We provide friends and lovers of the brand opportunities to bond and share great moments, through activities that create a positive and enjoyable ambiance for everyone present”. “33” Export does not just sell a beer, it sells an experience.”

She further explained that, the brand has maintained a loyal following, despite the plethora of lager beer brands in the market.

“Lovers of the brand are quick to fill up arenas while interacting with “33” Export’s signature blend of wit and gamification according to Jagun.

This the brand has done so well that consumers now assume games such as ‘Jenga’ and ‘Connect 4’ are proprietary staples of the “33” Export brand experience.”

“Some of the brand’s unforgettable experiential activities include the highly appreciated “City of Friends” initiative and the recently introduced “33” Export Connect parties.

The Connect experience took to the road with a mammoth series of parties, making 33 stops across Nigeria while exciting and rewarding consumers.”

“This year, the brand pledged to help pop superstar KCee connect with his friend with whom he lost touch over 20 years ago.

Not only did “33” Export find the friend, but it also assisted two of his fans by helping them connect with their long lost friends as well. Consumers can expect more of these in the coming years.”

“Few brands have stood the test of time like “33” Export has, and a huge part of this success, is owed to the following the brand has been able to sustain.

This according to Jagun is only is this deserving of commendation but it is also a lesson to newer, younger brands looking to build lasting connections that will transcend the times.”