325 shortlisted candidates for Amotekun begin training in Ekiti Sunday

The Corps Commander, Ekiti State Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, Brig. Gen Joe Komolafe, has announced that training for 325 successful candidates for the outfit would begin on Sunday, September 27.

Daily Times gathered that 325 successful candidates shortlisted out of the 3,261 applicants invited for the just concluded screening would participate in the three-week training at the Ekiti State University, Ifaki-Ekiti campus.

Komolafe said, “With the recruitment of the corps, the spate of insecurity will be reduced to the barest minimum. Criminal-minded elements should steer clear of Ekiti State or meet their Waterloo”.

READ ALSO: Amotekun swings into action, arrests herdsman, cows for destroying farms

Komolafe urged the successful candidates to resume to camp within the stipulated period, warning that “there would be no further registration after the cut-off date of the midnight Wednesday, 30 September, 2020.

“Only successful candidates whose name appears on the Amotekun website are to come to the training camp with two white T-shirts, two white shorts, two pairs of white canvas shoes, hand sanitizers, face masks, toiletries and other items,” he said.

“The recruits will be posted to strategic places across the state to work in collaboration with conventional security agencies in keeping criminal activities at bay,” he said.