32-year-old Adebo Ogundoyin emerges Oyo Assembly Speaker

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Members of the Oyo state House of Assembly have elected 32-year-old Adebo Ogundoyin, as the new speaker of the state House Assembly.

Ogundoyin who represents Ibarapa East constituency in the Assembly, was declared Speaker by clerk of the Assembly, Felicia Oyediran,

after his unopposed nomination by Honourable Adebayo Babajide (Ibadan North II constituency) and seconded by Honourable Adeola Bamidele (Iseyin/Itesiwaju constituency).

Both Ogundoyin and Fadeyi subsequently took oath of allegiance and oath of office.