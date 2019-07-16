Patrick Okohue, Lagos

More than 303 Nigerian students from the 17 states in the south have received no less than $7.5 million in full or partial scholarships from 225 American universities and colleges to study in the United States for the 2019-2020 academic session.

Acting United States Consul -General, Osman Tat, who disclosed this in Lagos on Tuesday during the 2019 Education USA pre-departure orientation for students who have received offers of admission and scholarships to attend US colleges and universities this fall, noted that the United States remains a top destination for international students.

Tat explained that the list of acceptances for Nigerian students for the upcoming academic year has been quite impressive, cutting across many of the 50 US states.

“I congratulate each one of you on your tremendous success. This is a very important step in your life. I encourage you to make the most out of your time in the United States to acquire the requisite skills and knowledge needed to support Nigeria’s development,” Tat told the group of US bound students.

The students have been accepted for undergraduate and post-graduate degree programmes at top notch US institutions ranging from Ivy League universities, liberal arts colleges, women’s colleges, historically black colleges and universities, to community colleges.

They include Stanford University, The George Washington University, Johns Hopkins University, Purdue University, Tufts University, Boston University, Emory University and Howard University among many others.

The pre-departure orientation is intended to assist the students prepare for their move from Nigeria to attend a college or university in the United States. The event included interactive sessions on topics such as travel planning, adjusting to life in America, safety on campus, and F-1 visa rules for international students.

Participants also had the opportunity to meet with students currently studying in the United States who offered tips on how to prepare for the US academic, social and cultural environment.

Among the departing students are 13 EducationUSA opportunity fund grantees made up of 10 undergraduate and three post-graduate students with full scholarships who received financial aid to cover the up-front cost of obtaining admission.

Annually, through the opportunity fund programme, the US consulate’s EducationUSA advising centre assists talented low-income students who are good candidates for admission to US colleges and universities by funding their application process.

According to the latest open doors report published annually by the Institute of International Education, Nigeria is the 13th highest sending country of international students to the US with about 12, 693 Nigerians currently studying in the United States.