30-year-old man bags 3 months imprisonment for stealing wheelbarrow

A Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Monday, sentenced a 30-year-old man, Buhari Abdullahi, to three months in prison for stealing wheelbarrow.

The convict, a labourer and resident of Angwan Hausawa, Karu, Abuja, had pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of stealing, but begged for leniency.

The Judge, Inuwa Maiwada, in his judgment, however, gave the convict an option of N10,000 fine and warned him to desist from committing crime in the future.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mr Ayotunde Adeyanju, had told the court that the complainant, one Danballa Bello of Karu Market, had reported the matter at Karu Police Station, Abuja on June 13.

He said that the complainant accused the defendant of stealing his wheel barrow, valued at N25,000, at the market.

The prosecutor stated that the said stolen wheel barrow was recovered from the defendant on the spot.

Adeyanju further told the court that during police investigation, the defendant confessed to have earlier stolen three other wheel barrows, two of which were found in his possession.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 287 of the Penal Code.