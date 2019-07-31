Samuel Luka, Bauchi

About 30 political parties in Bauchi state under the umbrella of the Coalition of Progressive Political Parties (CPPP) have called on the National Assembly to respect a state high court’s order restraining it from taking over the affairs of the state House of Assembly.

Chairman of the coalition, Musa Mato while addressing a press conference in the state on Wednesday, said the threat by the National Assembly to take over the state House of Assembly is undemocratic as the matter is before a competent court of law.

Mato claimed that apart from the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), all political parties in the state are in support of the 9th assembly as according to him, it was duly inaugurated in accordance with the law.

“The attention of the coalition was also drawn to the decision of the House of Representatives that gave one month ultimatum for another inauguration of the Bauchi state 9th assembly or take over the managing of its affairs.

“This is an undemocratic exhibition by the federal lawmakers who are expected not only to make laws, but to also respect the existing ones.

The state high court had earlier given an order that restrains the lawmakers from taking any action regarding the inauguration of Bauchi state House of Assembly until after the determination of the court on the matter.

“But, to our surprise, instead of the National Assembly to obey the rule of law, it did the opposite as if court orders are only meant to be obeyed by poor citizens alone.

We are calling on the National Assembly to respect the court and wait for the court to determine this issue before taking any further action,” the coalition stated.

Our correspondent recalls that the House of Representatives had sent an ad hoc committee to the state to investigate the leadership crisis following the inauguration of the state assembly after which they gave the state Governor, Bala Mohammed one month ultimatum to make a new proclamation for the fresh inauguration of the assembly or the federal lawmakers will take over the functions of the assembly.