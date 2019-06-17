30 killed, many injured in Borno bomb attack

Multiple bomb attacks killed about 30 people while many others were injured Sunday in Konduga, near Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to report monitored by Daily Times, three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in the town, as football fans were watching a match on television.

“The death toll from the attack has so far increased to 30. We have over 40 people injured,” Usman Kachalla, head of operations at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), was quoted to have said.

Before the update, earlier reports put the death toll to 17 with many injured.

“Nine people died on the spot, including the operator, and 48 were injured,” Hassan said.

“Lack of an appropriate health facility to handle such huge emergency situation and the delay in obtaining security clearance to enable us deploy from Maiduguri in good time led to the high death toll,” he said.