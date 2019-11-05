The military said three suspected suicide bombers, two of them from abroad, were on Tuesday killed in a shoot-out with government troops in the Southern Philippines.

The suspects were travelling on a national road in Indanan town on Jolo Island, 1,000 kilometres South of Manila, when they were stopped by troops at a checkpoint.

Lt.- Col. Gerald Monfort, an army spokesman said the suspects opened fire on the soldiers, triggering the fire fight that killed them.

“The terrorists were about to carry out their suicide bombing mission when they were neutralised by the military during a military operation,’’ Monfort said in a statement.

The Soldiers recovered two vests with explosives and triggering devices, a hand grenade and a pistol, he added.

The foreigners were believed to be Egyptians, while the third suspect was a Filipino member of the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group, which is based in Jolo.

“The foreign terrorists were alleged to be the husband and son of the foreign suicide bomber who attacked a military post in Indanan on Sept. 8,’’ Monfort said.

The woman bomber was about to enter the military detachment in Indanan in the earlier attack, but was stopped by troops.

She detonated the bomb near the gate, but there were no casualties.

The target of today’s attempted attack is not yet clear, but authorities hailed the killing of the three suspects.

“The hostile plan of the terrorists could have caused tremendous casualties,’’ said Col. Ignatius Patrimonio, an army brigade commander.

In June, three soldiers were killed and 12 wounded when two suspected suicide bombers detonated explosives at the entrance of an army camp in Indanan town.(dpa/NAN)