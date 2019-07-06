Ahmad Sorondinki, Kano

The Kano State Police Command has apprehended three suspected Boko Haram members during a raid at one of their hideous within the metropolis.

Parading the suspects at the Bompai Police Headquarters on Friday, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, said that one of the Boko Haram suspects was arrested at a Hotel in Sabon Gari quarters, while the other two were apprehended during a raid at their hideout.

He said “it is clear that Boko Haram insurgents were making attempts to regroup in Kano State and these people confessed and identified to be members of the dreaded terrorist group”

IIliyasu explained that one of them was heading towards Adamawa State from Abuja with the intention to upload his information, but made a stop-over in Kano where luck ran out of him and was eventually arrested in a hotel.

He said the suspects were among 87 that were paraded for various crimes; three kidnapping suspects were also arrested by a team of police men drafted from Kano to Kaduna for abducting a four-year old girl, Khadijat Riliwanu of Naibawa Quarters, who was rescued at the residence of the female suspects.

He said: “On 4 July, 2019, a team of Puff Adder detectives arrested one Ibrahim Musa of Ungwar Rimi in Kaduna.

On interrogation, two female suspects of the same address were arrested and a victim, one Khadijat Riliwanu, four years old of Wailari Quarters, Kano was rescued at the resident of the female suspects, while investigation is in progress.”

He said 10 bandits were intercepted at Koki Quarters in a Toyota Hiace Bus heading to Badawa Quarters.

“When the vehicle was searched, they were found to be in possession of 22 various dangerous weapons, including long knives, short knives, large quantity of hard drugs, and intoxicating/ hallucinating substances, with new weapons of violence known in local parlance as ‘fate-fate tsitaka and barandami,” the CP added.

Iliyasu further stated that 61 suspects were arrested at various criminal hideouts, while one Aminu who graduated from Kano University of Science and Technology, now undergoing a Master Degree progarmme at Bayero University, Kano (BUK), was arrested alongside his accomplice for stabbing the night guard of the University and was found to be in possession of 15 stolen laptops.

He said six armed robbers and kidnap suspects were arrested while Bashir Sani of Rimin Kebbe Quarters, Kano was apprehended in possession of a single barrel gun loaded with 15 rounds of cartridges, adding that during investigation, another one locally-made gun, one chemical/pepper spray, one jack knife, one walkie-talkie, one handcuff and a police belt were recovered from him.

Iliyasu said over 122 suspects that were arrested and paraded two weeks ago have been charged to various courts of law within the state for prosecution, adding those arrested now would be charged to court after investigation as well.

Items recovered from the suspects include 15 laptop computer; 26 parcels, 250 raps and other large quantities of Indian hemp; three stolen motor vehicles; 18 live ammunitions; 16 live cartridges; eight cut lasses; 32 clubs; 43 knives 32 sachets of Diazapam tablets and 220 bottles of Suck-and-die.

He said Operation Puff Adder which is currently yielding positive results as witnessed recently would be sustained throughout the state until all non-repentant criminal elements are arrested and brought before the law.