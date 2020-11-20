3 months relationship ends in marriage after 4 years relationship crashed

The quote that every disappointment is a blessing has been experienced by a Nigerian lady who had a beautiful change in her relationship.

The lady was said to have dated the guy for about four years then out of the blues, the man said he would like to end the relationship, so they broke up.

As opposed to feeling depressed and heartbroken, she went in search of love again and as fate would have it, the lady got married to another man, 3 months after her relationship of four years crashed.

It is not common to find women who move on pretty fast after a breakup especially if the relationship is a long term one. But for one woman, separating with her boyfriend of four years was a blessing in disguise. After being dumped, the unidentified women did not lose hope in love but instead chose to give it a second chance.

Nigerian celebrity photographer and former TV contestant known as Uche, shared the story on her Twitter handle said this time around, three months in, the relationship ended in marriage.

She tweeted: “This babe has been dating this guy for like four years then the guy said he wanted a break and I kid you not three months later this babe is fully married. I have so many questions.”

people had different opinions on the matter . Some supported her decision to move on so soon while others suggested that all she cared about was a wedding the woman might have found the happiness she longed for.

The guy want to use break to breakout but the babi smart pass am, because I see no reason for any yeye break when they can fix things even if there is a problem.

Let’s have break is a another way of ending the relationship. — Exquisite Mama. (@exquisite_girli) November 9, 2020

So, what’s the issue? It’s always funny the way men think women don’t have options. Even when they’re in relationships, there are men still on their case and all. At the end of the day, may the best man win, cos life is too short. — Asher🌟 #EndSARS (@adetola_AA) November 10, 2020

@visualsbyuche wrote: “Women always have options. Just because they dedicate their time to you does not mean there are no people she is shunning. In this life, there are people more daring than their current partner but loyalty will make them discard it until you start going mad.”