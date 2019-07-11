Kingsley Chukwuka, Jos

Three persons have been killed and two others injured as flood ravaged some part of Zinaria community of Jos North Local Government Area, pulling down nine houses and rendering the occupants homeless.

Sani Bello, a relative of one of the deceased told our correspondent that the incident happened on Wednesday at about 5.30pm following a heavy downpour which lasted hours, making the flood waters to collapse a fence which pulled down nearby structures.

“The victims were in the house when the rain started. They all remained indoors, but because the waterways were blocked and the ground soaked, the building collapsed on them. The water washed three of them away and they died in the process.

“One of them is my elder sister; she was pregnant and came here for a visit from Naraguta, a nearby community. Her corpse has been found and buried. Right now, one lady with a broken leg is in the hospital and seven- year- old Ibrahim is okay now,” Sani added.

However, Senator Istifanus Gyang, who is representing Plateau North Senatorial District in the ninth National Assembly, has visited the area to commiserate with the people and assist them with resources to clear the waterways and rebuild their homes.

Represented by Daniel Gyang, the senator gave financial assistance to the affected families and urged the community to avoid building on waterways to avoid a reoccurrence such an unfortunate incident and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and the speedy recovery of the injured.

Collecting the gifts on behalf of the victims, the Ward Head of the community, Mallam Yahaya Abubakar commended the senator for his show of concern, saying that “this is not the first time that water would flood this area. No one has come to our aid and whatever we do here to avert flood in the community is through our collective efforts.”

One of the beneficiaries, Mohammed Kamilu appreciated the gesture of the senator, adding that “we will use it to augment our efforts of getting back on our feet.”