3 feared killed in Delta kingship tussle

No fewer than three persons were on Monday night feared killed over an age long kingship tussle in Abala community, Ndokwa East local Government Area of Delta state.

It was gathered that the victims were allegedly shot by unidentified persons after a caucus meeting held by a faction of elders of the community over the tussle while they were on their way home

They were said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital in Abala lifeless where the doctors are said be battling to save their lives hitherto

But chief Edwin Uzor,Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Rural Development, Peace Building and conflict Resolution told Our reporter “the situation in Abala is tensed but we as a government has waded into it,

the persons that were shot are not sure will survive it,it is a total break down of law and other in the community” and called on the elders of the area to look inward, and create the enabling environment for government to resolve the crisis

He said that with peace in the area, meaningful development would come to the community as well as attract investors for development

Investigation revealed that three ruling families, Umu Nkini,Umu Iyesele,and Umu odume have been locked in Kingship tussle over ten years ago,a dispute that had allegedly claimed the lives of Six persons including the recent three persons alleged to have been feared killed on Monday night

Speaking to our reporter the Iyase of Abala Kingdom, Chief uche Nwadialor Michael said “we are Happy the state government has stepped into the crisis, it aged long, Some many things have been destroyed including lives, we also thanked the state government for moving into the crisis, the crisis would soon be over”

The police spokesman in the state, DSP,Andrew Aniamaka who spoke to our reporter said ” the police have moved into the crisis, we have arrested some persons, and investigation is ongoing, those they shot were taken the hospital, but in critical conditions, we will ensure law and order is restored in Abala community.”