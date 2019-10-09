No fewer than three persons were feared dead in a ghastly auto crash which occurred on the Asaba- Benin Expressway in the early hours of Wednesday.

An eyewitness, Chidi Ifechukwudi said that the fatal accident involved a Dangote truck and a Toyota Sienna commercial bus around the Ubulu Okiti axis of the Asaba – Benin Expressway.

He narrated that the driver of the Dangote truck was ostensibly, over-speeding when he crashed into the Toyota Sienna from behind resulting in the death of three passengers.

What Buhari said at inauguration of Economic Advisory Council

Angry youths of Ubulu Okiti were said to have descended on the truck driver while efforts were made to take other victims of the crash to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba for medical treatment.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, who confirmed the incident, said that the truck driver has been arrested and is being detained for further investigation.

He warned motorists plying the expressway against over -speeding considering the deplorable condition of the road, especially with the ongoing construction works on the Ubulu Okiti axis of the Asaba- Benin Expressway.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity, also confirmed that injured persons were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba for treatment.