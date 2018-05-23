3 district heads sacked by herdsmen in Plateau communities – stakeholders

Stakeholders in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Monday said, three districts heads overseeing Fan District, Ropp District and Gashish, all in Barkin-Ladi LGA, were displaced by Fulani herdsmen in the last one month.

Addressing newsmen in Jos, Dr. Daniel Kim, on behalf of the Stakeholders, said the district heads flee their homes when they were besieged by the killer herdsmen.

He said, “the district heads have all gone to hiding fleeing their ancestral homes, because the bandits came in their numbers with sophisticated weapons to kill our people.

“Seven people were killed by herdsmen at Nding Village some weeks back and another three were killed last Saturday while on the farm and government agencies have done nothing to these killings.

“We are under siege for several days and government has not done anything about it. Fan community was under attack throughout yesterday by Fulani herdsmen, the attack started over the weekend and continued unabated.

“It is the responsibility of government to protect lives and properties of all Nigerian citizens, but for us in Fan District no one seems to care.

“They attackers are so organised that they even adopted the use of rocket launchers which were launched from Mangu area into Rambuu village of Fan community: this shows they have a well orchestrated plan to annihilate us as part of the ethnic cleansing ongoing in the country.

“We are therefore calling on the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and President Muhammadu Buhari to please kindly intervene as right now that we address you, mayhem is still ongoing in our communities”, Kim said