Three persons have been confirmed dead after a 14-seater commercial bus plunged into the Ososa river in Ogun state.

A statement released by the Federal Road Safety Commission FRSC Ogun state command, says the accident happened around 10am at the Ijebu Ode – Sagamu Expressway. A total of 14 people comprising (5male adult and 9Female adult ) were involved in the fatal crash. One male and two females died instantly.

FRSC attributes the cause of the crash to mechanical deficiency. The injured victims were rescued to the General Hospital Ijebu Ode, and the corpses of the dead victims were deposited at the same Ijebu Ode General Hospital Mortuary.

Efforts are currently on going to remove the Mazda bus from the river.