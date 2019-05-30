2nd tenure: Buhari takes oath of office, keeps mum on agenda

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

…It’s sign of insensitivity to plight of Nigerians – PDP

Mathew Dadiya and Tunde Opalana, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, took their oath of office for second term but were silent on what would be the agenda of his administration in his second term in office.

President Buhari had in his first term inaugural speech in May 29, 2015, said: “I belong to everyone and I belong to nobody,” and listed three point agenda: Security, economy and anti-corruption as his administration’s priorities.

However, in his second term inauguration, the president did not tell Nigerians whom he belongs to and what would be the focus of his second term administration.

The President took his oath at exactly 10:38 am while the Vice President took his at 10:27am at the Eagle Square, Abuja amidst tight security.

The Acting Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, administered the oath of office.

The president was flanked by his wife, Aisha, when the oath was being administered.

The acting CJN had administered the oath of office on the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at 10:27am and was also flanked by his wife, Dolapo.

The ceremony was witnessed by some members of the first family.

The Daily Times recalls that President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had defeated his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the February 23, 2019 presidential election with 15,191,847 votes, while Atiku scored 11,262,978 votes.

All entrances leading into the Federal Capital City, Abuja were manned by soldiers who screened vehicles and passengers entering the city.

The Nigerian Army had on May 4, raised the alarm that some elements including foreign collaborators had planned to disrupt the swearing-in ceremony.

The Daily Times observed that former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a critic of Buhari and former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, were conspicuously absent at the inauguration.

The dignitaries who graced the ceremony at the Eagles Square are: Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, former head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, former interim head of national government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Also at the event were the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande; Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State; immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, and former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola.

Others included Governors of Edo and Kogi states – Godwin Obaseki and Yahaya Bello; and some members of the immediate past cabinet; former EFCC Chairman, Nuhu Ribadu; Pastor Tunde Bakare and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

The Guard of Honour Parade comprising different military formation, army, navy and the air force and the Police were on hand to entertain guests.

However, the Federal Government had announced that the second term inauguration would be a low-key event while the June 12 Democracy Day celebration will be elaborate and will be attended by many presidents of foreign countries.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has knocked President Muhammadu Buhari for not being sensitive to the plight of millions of Nigerians by his failure to address Nigerians at the Presidential inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

The party ascribed the President’s attitude as sign of being overburdened by the guilt of stolen mandate at the last Presidential election.

The PDP said such uninspiring performance of the President at the ceremony shows his insensitivity and the level of derision with which his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) hold Nigerians, perhaps, given that the Presidential mandate they parade did not emanate from the people.

The PDP held that the failure by President Buhari and the APC to make any commitment at the ceremony reinforces the truism that a product of flawed electoral process cannot serve the people or meet their aspirations under a constitutional democracy.

“It is indeed pathetic that at a ceremony such as Presidential inauguration, where truly elected leaders address their people, make commitments and unfold their governance direction, President Buhari did not showcase his plans or commitment to the development of critical sectors of our polity.

“It also speaks volumes that President Buhari had nothing to say to the victims of mindless killings and acts of violence in various parts of our country.

“Moreover, he had no directions toward stemming the economic distress under his administration, for which Nigerians are now resorting to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options.

“In failing to address Nigerians, President Buhari turned the inauguration to a parody”, said the party’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Wednesday.

The party derided the poor attendance and passivity of the audience at the Eagles Square, Abuja ceremony at a time that Nigerians were trooping, in their millions, to the inauguration of state governors elected on the platform of the PDP, manifestly show.

The PDP however, urged Nigerians to take solace in their determination to retrieve PDP stolen Presidential mandate at the tribunal so as to entrench a leadership that can lead the nation out of her present predicament.