2Face, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold others for GIDI FEST 2018

The Lagos Festival has announced its 2018 line-up. Taking place at Hard Rock Café Beach Front on Good Friday, 30 March headlined by Wizkid and 2face giving a strong showing for the best of our home grown talent.

They will be flanked by a carefully curated and diverse line-up of the some of the most sort after Nigerian acts making waves across the globe namely Maleek Berry, Ycee, Adekunle Gold, Brymo, Show Dem Camp and Mayorkun.

This year, the organisers are introducing a second stage that will rise up the next generation of very talented artists that are moving the underground and redefining the Nigerian sound. The new wave will be represented by D-Truce, Makka, Remmy Baggins, Lady Donli, D-O, CHYN, Jinmi Abduls, Jamal Swiss.

The festival has in previous years featured African and international acts and this year will be no different so stay tuned for the second announcement that will fortify the Gidi Culture Festival as the foremost and most progressive music festival on the continent that has set out to empower the youth and bridge the gap on and off the continent.

Gidi Fest originated in Lagos in 2014, moving between various sites before settling in its current home, Hard Rock Café beachfront, at Landmark Village, Oniru where it will attract approximately 10,000 people over the 2 days.