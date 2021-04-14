$2bn Data Hub Unveiled by Google in Poland — Daily Times Nigeria

Google opened a new cloud data center in Warsaw on Wednesday, the first in Central and Eastern Europe, with a nearly $2.0 billion investment (1.7 billion euros).

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki praised the new hub, claiming that it would ensure “better service from private and public entities” as well as increased protection because the data would be processed in Poland.

“We hope that the new Google Cloud region will… help in recovery from the pandemic and will contribute to a thriving digital economy in Poland and the neighbouring countries,” Magdalena Dziewguc, Google Cloud’s country manager, said in a statement.

According to Bix Aliu, the US embassy’s charge d’affaires, US companies have spent about $60 billion in Poland, with Google “adding up to $2 billion to that amount by extending cloud services.”

The coronavirus crisis sent Poland’s economy into recession for the first time since communism fell three decades ago, but the economy is expected to rebound this year.

The government has prioritized the development of the technology sector.

Last year, Microsoft announced a one-billion-dollar investment in Poland to expand its operations, including the establishment of a new regional cloud-computing data center.

Google and Microsoft are among the world’s top cloud service providers, with a market worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

In addition to charging for the service, cloud providers can harvest massive quantities of data and generate a variety of other revenue streams.