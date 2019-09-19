A popular Nigerian singer, Innocent Ujah Idibia, also known as 2Baba, has called on Nigerians to shun violence and live peacefully among themselves.

The successful pop star made this plea on his birthday, via his verified Instagram handle on Wednesday saying, “different forms of violence including electoral, banditry, herders and farmers conflicts, kidnapping and terrorism have and continue to snatch the lives of Nigeria’s citizens.”

He then is making a plea that all Nigerians should do whatever it takes to stop all violent act and promote peace in the country.

“I am calling on government (i.e our political leadership, security services etc.); and all citizens (i.e artists, entrepreneurs, media okada riders etc.) to do everything we can and must do to promote and guarantee peace,” he said.

As part of his contributions of maintaining peace, the music star said he had begun mobilizing some Nigerian youths and engaging political security and traditional authorities to promote peace especially during election

This move he said started since 2014.

He then urged Nigerians to do their own part to,” look out for the vices of hate speech, fake news, misinformation and disinformation which are certified triggers of violence, ” stressing that Nigerians need to remember that there can be no development without peace.

As the Ambassador of the Vote Not Fight: Election No Be War campaign , Tuface Idibia will be at the fore front of advocating for peace during the upcoming Kogi and Bayelsa state gubernatorial election in 16, November 2019.