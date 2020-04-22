…Govt places 78 persons in isolation

The 29-year-old woman, who was the third index case of COVID-19 in Ekiti state has passed on. The woman died at the Intensive Care Unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti on Wednesday.

The woman, who was a healthcare worker in Lagos sneaked into Ekiti state last week before she fell into prolonged labour leading to the discovery that she had contracted the virus.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, who confirmed this in Ado Ekiti at a press conference, said the woman died around 6.58am in the morning.

Yaya-Kolade regretted that the late COVID-19 patient infected a 45-year-old medical doctor, who had now been identified as the fourth index case by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“The woman showed signs of stability on Monday, but unfortunately, her condition deteriorated yesterday and we lost her exactly 6.58am today (Wednesday),” the commissioner said.

On whether the corpse of the deceased will be released to the family for burial, Yaya-Kolade said the state will take precaution and comply with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) safety rules.

“We are going to liaise with the family on her burial. We are going to consider safety despite that there was assumption that the virus is not active in corpses because we don’t know much about the virus.

“But, whatever we are going to do won’t be against the interest of the family. But, let me assure you that the state will also be on the side of safety,” she stated.

She said that the medical facility where the patient died, had been sanitised and cleaned up since the woman was hospitalized, urging patients and members of the public not to stigmatise the hospital or afraid of patronising it.

The commissioner assured that the state will proceed with its surveillance and engaging the people on how to ward off COVID-19 in the state.

She added that all the 78 persons who had contacts with the deceased and the medical doctor had been traced and placed in isolation.

Special Adviser, Office of Transformation and Delivery, Prof Bolaji Aluko, said all youths and traditional rulers across Ekiti state had been co-opted into the border closure policy, for efficiency and strict adherence to the rules.

“We have also began the prosecution of violators of these closures. Fines and community service were being imposed as sanctions.

“The prosecution has been very strict. Those prosecuted and found guilty paid fines less than N10,000 while some were to serve community service,” Aluko said.

The governor’s aide added that the state had received 1, 800 bags of rice from the federal hovernment, as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari, being part of the palliatives being distributed to cushion the effects of lockdown on the populace.

“Various community organistions and groups are helping in distributing them to our people.

“We are also operating the keep your neighbours programme. It has been kicked off. This is where identifiable vulnerable people are contacted and get food packs for survival directly in their homes,” he stated.