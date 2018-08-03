29 -yr -old bags 2 yrs imprisonment, 21 others arrested for vandalizing EEDC assets

A 29- year- old man, identified as Calistus Iwuagwu, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment, without option of fine, by Chief Magistrate E. U. Chinaka Esq., at the Ihitte-Uboma Magisterial District, holden at Isinkwe, Imo State, for vandalizing armoured cables, property of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

Calistus, who pleaded guilty as charged, has been sent to Okigwe Prison, where he is expected to serve his term. He was arraigned and charged under section 390(9) of the criminal code cap 30 vol. II laws of Eastern Nigeria, 1963, as applicable in Imo State.

In a related development, a total of twenty one vandals were nabbed in the month of July, 2018 for vandalizing properties of EEDC across the South -East.