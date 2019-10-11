The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday said that 280 people died in 569 Road Traffic Crashes in the state from January till date.

Mr Clement Oladele, Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, made this known at the 2019 Annual Public Enlightenment Campaign of Sango-Ota FRSC Unit at Iju Garage,Ogun.

The Theme of the campaign was titled “Choose to Arrive Alive.”

He said that 1588 persons also sustained various degrees of injuries from the 569 Road Traffic Crashes.

Oladele said that the development was worrisome as most of the accident victims were bread winners with many dependants.

The sector commander attributed some of the crashes to noncompliance with traffic rules and regulations.

“The FRSC implore all motorists to adhere to all traffic rules and regulations to eliminate traffic crashes on the highways,’’ he said.

Oladele cautioned reckless drivers driving against traffic all in the name of bad roads to desist from such act to avoid unnecessary death.

He also said that the Corps would continue to intensify public enlightenment campaign in churches, mosques and motor parks to reduce crashes to the barest minimum.

The FRSC boss further enjoined vehicle owners to properly register their vehicles to ensure compliance with the law.

He warned tricycles and motorcyclists to obtain number plates as the Federal Government had commenced issuance of rider licences.

Mr Akeem Gainyu, Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, said the campaign became necessary as ember months were characterised with upsurge in human and vehicular traffic which often resulted to increase in road crashes.

Gainyu said that most road traffic crashes could be traced to bad driving habits.

“All road crashes can be prevented, if only motorists can adhere strictly to simple traffic rules and regulations,” he said.

The unit commander said that the FRSC was working toward reducing road crash, death and injuries by 50 per cent by 2020.

He, however, stressed the need to increase the tempo of public awareness and enforcement as crashes kill more than HIV/AIDS and malaria.

Earlier, Alhaji Lateef Deinde, Zonal Secretary, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), urged tripper drivers to be cautious of smaller vehicles while on the highways.

Deinde stressed the need for such advice because

According to him, most of the tippers were old and outdated, saying such vehicles could develop mechanical fault at any time.

(NAN)