Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service NCS, Jafa’aru Ahmed speaking at a news conference on Nigerian Correctional Service revealed that the numbers of inmates on death row has now risen to 2,742.

He voiced his hopefulness towards the authorities that are working on processes to either approve their execution or to sentence them to life incarceration.

Mr Jafa’aru disclosed all this information at the news conference on the Nigeria Correctional Service Act which was approved to by President Muhammadu Buhari.