There was a fire outbreak at a Koranic school near the Liberian capital Monrovia on Tuesday night which claimed the lives of at least 26 children and two teachers, the president's office announced on Wednesday.

The Liberian President, George Weah was briefed by the emergency service that 28 lives were lost in the accident, his spokesman Solo Kelgbeh told AFP, as the president visited the site in Paynesville, on the outskirts of the capital.