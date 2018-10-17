26 detained on suspicion of smuggling drugs inside crayfish in China

Authorities in Huzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang Province on Tuesday said the police had detained 26 suspects belonging to a drug gang that used crayfish to transport drugs from central China’s Hubei Province.

According to an official, spicy crayfish which is a favourite type of street food in China has become the latest means to hide methamphetamine for some drug dealers.

One of the suspects, surnamed Yuan, sells crayfish in Anji, a county under the jurisdiction of Huzhou.

Yuan was spotted purchasing crayfish from another suspect, Su, a former drug addict from Hubei.

Yuan was found transferring a large sum of money to Su after buying a very small amount of crayfish, which prompted police suspicion.

In July, the police caught Yuan collecting the crayfish on a highway and found more than 300 grams of meth, according to the authorities.

The police said that it also detained 22 others and confiscated an airgun.

Other suspects were caught thanks to a tip-off from a fellow suspect.

According to Yuan, many addicts bought drugs from him in code, saying they “needed to eat crayfish.”

“If they said they needed 5 kg of crayfish, they meant one gram of meth,” Yuan said.

China is the world’s largest crayfish producer, according to a 2017 report by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Crayfish output in the country skyrocketed to 852,300 tonnes in 2016 from 265,500 tonnes in 2007. (Xinhua/NAN)