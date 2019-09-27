The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce), have destroyed a brothel cum criminal hideout, where the illegal trading of hard drugs and other prohibited substances thrive.

The brothel, located at Mile 2 area of the state, was raided in the early hours of Friday, with nine prostitutes and five miscreants arrested.

Recovered at the hideout were large quantities of Indian hemp, Tramadol and other sex enhancement drugs.



Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi said the raid became imperative following complaints that criminal activities around Mile 2 towards Festac, were perpetrated by miscreants who reside in the illegal brothel.



According to Egbeyemi, unsuspecting members of the public had lost several valuables to miscreants from the hideout, which also serves as an outlet for the sale of illegal drugs, especially to underaged children.

Egbeyemi disclosed that the brothel had previously been demolished by the Agency during the clearing of illegal structures, shanties and containerised shops from Eric Moore Road down to Trade Fair axis.



He also condemned the rebuilding of the brothel, ” It was disheartening seeing that the demolished brothel had been re-built by the owner after it was demolished for illegal construction on road setbacks.

The last time we demolished the illegal brothel, those miscreants taking refuge there at night attacked our officers with dangerous weapons. “

The Taskforce Chairman maintained that the present administration would not fold its arms and allow miscreants to make life difficult for law-abiding citizens.

Our correspondent reports that the illegal brothel was again demolished by the Agency.



While assuring members of the public that the Agency and other security agencies would not rest on their oars, CSP Egbeyemi declared that all those arrested would be charged to court in compliance with the directive of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu.