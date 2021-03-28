2500 Osun APC members decamp to PDP — Daily Times Nigeria

Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has received no fewer than 2500 persons who decamped from the country’s ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Times Gathered that the decampers were received into the party by the State PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, members of the State Working Committee, stakeholders and other members of the party.

The decamped APC members were largely drawn from Ilesa West Local Government Area of the State, Daily Post confirmed.

Addressing the decampees, Mr Bisi urged them to abide by the existing protocols for the success of the party, encouraged them to believe in themselves and never to regard each other as new in the PDP as everyone is important and equal.

Speaking at the ceremony, his first since his affirmation as the Osun PDP Chairman by the Court of Appeal in Akure, he assured all the decampees of equal opportunity in the party

In the same vein, another leader of the party in the state, Lere Oyewumi appreciated the new members for coming out at this period, adding that the state needed the PDP to rescue them from the poverty and hardship that the ruling party had subjected her to in the last ten years.

It could be recalled that the Court of Appeal sitting in Akure had affirmed that Sunday Bisi was the substantive Chairman of the PDP in Osun State.

Also, the Prince Uche Secondus’ national executives of the party had ratified the judgement of the appellate court and also threw its weight behind the candidacy of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the party’s flagbearer in the 2022 Osun State gubernatorial election, a move which has drawn criticisms from some members who have called for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman.