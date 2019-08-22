Simon Kalika, former Nigeria U-20 and U-23 assistant coach has advised former super Eagles coach to approach the court of Arbitration for sports (CAS) and challenge FIFA’s ban.

In 2005, Kalika was Siasia’s assistant at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Holland and 2008 Olympic game in Beijing, with the pair helping Nigeria to a silver medal finish in both tournaments.

According to Kalika, “For me, its a strange decision by FIFA. It’s strange and ridiculous because no details were provided by FIFA as regards when the alleged offense was committed.”

“There was no clear mention of the year, month or even the match in question or even the player/agent through whom Siasia allegedly committed the footballing offense.”

“I find it more strange because, FIFA used to inform the alleged offender and also his federation, (NFF in this case).”

“Yeah, Siasia has name and integrity. I don’t know what is in his mind at the moment, But, if you ask me, going to the court of Arbitration for Sports, CAS, won’t be out of place, If that is what has to be done to prove his innocence.”