A Nigerian music superstar, Patoranking, has taken to Instagram to celebrate his daughter, Wilmer’s first birthday.

On his verified Instagram page, @Patorankingfire, which reveals he is in

Dubai, is seen with his daughter in a photograph, where he writes down a message to his lovely Wilmer.



Patoranking celebrating his daughter on Instagram

The music celebrity wrote: Happy Birthday My Lil Queen. You are a Blessing to Your Generation. Daddy Loves You.