24-hour to Christmas, transporters hike fares

Barely 24 hours to yuletide celebrations, a cross section of commuters nationwide are angry over hike in transportation fare. Speaking with The Daily Times on Sunday, some of the commuters lamented that it had become unbearable as the increase in transportation fares were between 50% to more than 100 percent. Ebiere Akoh, a commuter, who boarded a luxurious bus from Gwagwalada, a satellite town in the FCT to Lagos State, lamented that the fare has increased from N5000 to N10, 000. “The way drivers are demanding huge amount of money to convey us to our destination is becoming something else. “This is where they used to collect N5000 before or at most N6000 but they requested we should pay N10, 000. “This means that your budget for the Christmas has been shattered because whatever you intend to do, you cannot after spending so much on transportation. “It is sad because they are not considerate at all”. Another commuter, who identified himself as Terkimbi Abuur, said he paid N5000 from Abuja to Benue State. Expressing anger that transport companies choose every opportunity to exploit Nigerians, he wondered why there will be increase in transportation fare when there is surplus availability of fuel. “This is a journey where we usually pay N2500. To think that there is availability of fuel is what I don’t understand in this whole madness. “If not that I already planned to spend the Christmas with my family, I would have stayed back. “I am calling on those responsible for this exploitation to consider commuters”, he added. Some of those travelling lamented over the steep increase in fare which sky-rocketed from N500, 000 to N12, 700.00 per person in some instances. A commuter, Mr. James Ikedi, who was traveling from Lagos to Owerri, Imo State on Sunday, told our correspondent that government should find a way to regulate the transport company in the country, saying that the yearly increase in fares during the Yuletide despite the fact that the price of petroleum products did not increase is a fraud. Some blamed it on the greed of the transport managers, state of the economy, poor governance and policies while others thought that the practice is as old as transportation it. A managing director of a transport company, who spoke on anonymity, attributed the hike in fares to high cost of new vehicles. He said: “It has become a standard practice for transporters to hike fares during the yuletide because people do not travel from the East to Lagos. The pressure is from the cities to the rural communities especially from Lagos to the East. So any vehicle that loads from Lagos must go and come back with money meant for double road expenses. “That driver will do Lagos to the East with full passenger load and come back to Lagos without passenger per se. Any vehicle that loads from Lagos terminal to the East must collect at least N30, 000.00 or more as road expenses. That money must be doubled for the driver to go and come back, and that is the reason the hike in transportation fares occurs during the yuletide,” he said. The transporters also blamed the fare hike on the present situation of the economy, saying, “Another reason we hike transport fare is the present economic situation that has affected the transportation industry beyond expectation. “For me, if the prices of these vehicles and their parts do not come down, the situation would get worse. For a transporter to raise N24 million to purchase just one vehicle is outrageous. Under the current cost of ticketing, that vehicle cannot raise the money in three years.” Meanwhile, Some Nigerians have reacted on twitter to the hike in transport fares.A Wan @AbkrWaN tweeted: “What is with this transport fare hike in some parts of the country??Henry @henrybozs tweeted: “I just need 1k to add my t-fare from Benin to Ogun State. I mean it’s the festive period and transport fees is on hike sir.”Chinedu_M @Ned_Cray said: “Transport fare between Wednesday till today has been crazy. Lagos drivers are always ready to hike prices for no just reason.”Dr. Guendouzi, @fimiletoks, tweeted: “Transport fares are exceedingly high, no reasons whatsoever asides greed. Fuel prices haven’t changed, major roads have been touched to ease travel time. Why the hike price?”Faleye Adedolapo Usman @FaleyeUsman tweeted: “A matter of worry for travellers! Road Transport Exploitations. Kaduna to Lagos 12k formerly 7/8k, Abuja to Lagos 10k formerly 6/7k. And many more increase across other zones with No fuel hike or scarcity. Now tell me WE are not OUR problem in Nigeria.#StopIncreasing TransportFares.Zara Gift Onyinye tweeted: “Luxury Buses are charging 20,000k from Kano to the East. The ones operated by Muslims charge 9500k! #BIAFRA. Abuja to Gobe which is about 9 hours is #2500, while Abuja to Nsukka that is 6 hours is #11,500. Igbo’s why are we wicked.”