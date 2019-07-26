A 23-year-old man, Aminu Abdullahi, has drowned while bathing in a pond at Hotoro Quarters of Kano metropolis in the Nasarawa Local Government Area.

The Public Relations Officer, Kano state Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed, confirmed the incident in Kano on Friday.

Mohammed said that the incident happened in the morning hours when the deceased went to take his bath.

“We received a distress call today from one Habila John, at about 08:30am that Abdullahi’s body was found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 08:35am, but the cause of the incident is still under investigation for now.

Abdullahi was rescued unconscious and was handed over to the police,’’ he said.

Mohammed advised the general public, especially parents and ward heads to stop their children from going to take their bath in any open water as such could be dangerous.