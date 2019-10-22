The Federal High Court Abuja, on Tuesday, granted an order of interim forfeiture of 23 properties belonging to Abdulrasheed Maina, Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team
Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo gave the order of interim forfeiture following an ex parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).
The Federal High Court Abuja, on Tuesday, granted an order of interim forfeiture of 23 properties belonging to Abdulrasheed Maina, Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team
The court also gave an order directing the publication of the order of interim forfeiture in any national daily newspaper.
The newspaper publication is aimed at inviting any person(s) or body(ies) who may have interest in the assets and properties listed in the schedule to show cause, within 14 days of such publication, why a final order of forfeiture to the Federal Government of the said assets and properties should not be made.
Our members not involved in UI exam malpractices – ASUU
The ex parte motion, which was moved by Mohammed Abubakar alleged that the said properties were suspected to be
It was brought pursuant to Section 17
Discussion about this post